Vizrt Group Expanding Content Offerings from NewTek, Vizrt

BERGEN, Norway & SAN ANTONIO—Vizrt Group's NewTek and Vizrt, who launched NewTekTV and VizrTV in the spring to help share new production information and additional content after the NAB Show was cancelled, have announced that they are increasing the two channels’ programming output for September. In addition, Vizrt Group is launching a new channel, NDI TV.

Both NewTekTV and VizrTV will be basing their new content around issues involved in distance-based production and deployment, as well as how to capitalize on these new opportunities. Segments will include case studies, live demonstrations, Q&As and a keynote from Vizrt Group President of R&D Dr. Andrew Cross.

NDI TV, meanwhile, will highlight how businesses and individuals are improving their content and communications through NDI and IP-based video. The channel will follow a similar format and content to NewTekTV and VizrTV, and also offer tutorials, live Q&As and more.

Like NewTekTV and VizrTV’s launch in the spring, the expansion and launch of these channels is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of an in-person IBC Show.