Vizio Now Shipping Its ‘Brightest TV Yet’

Vizio has begun shipping what it’s hailing as its brightest TV yet, the 2018 flagship P-series Quantum TV.

First previewed earlier this year, the 65-inch 4K smart TV boasts Dolby Vision HDR, active full-array backlighting with 192 zones of local dimming, 700 nits of full-screen brightness, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and Quantum Color Spectrum technology said to provide a palette of over 1 billion colors. Other details include 240Hz refresh rate and Clear Action 960 technology reducing motion blur.

Vizio’s built-in SmartCast OS enables consumers to access popular streaming apps, control their TVs via voice using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, or control the TV using a mobile device. SmartCast also comes with built-in Google Chromecast.

The bezel-free TV is now available for a $2,099 suggested retail at such retailers as Best Buy, Costco and Sam’s Club.