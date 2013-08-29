Vitec Group Acquires Teradek

International group Vitec, active in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government markets, has acquired Teradek. Teradek will join Vitec's Videcom division, which includes batteries, camera support, robotics, microwave systems and lighting. Devoncroft reports the deal closed at an initial payment of $15m with a further payment of $15m based on future profitability.

Teradek, founded 2008, employs approximately 60 people at its offices in Irvine, California. Teradek neatly dovetails into other brands for professional camera accessories.

Teradek is a provider of wireless HD video devices and platforms which are used in broadcast contribution and distribution, video production, webcasting and digital cinema. All products are designed and manufactured in the USA and are sold internationally.