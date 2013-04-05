Vinten Radamec Introduces Ready-to-Use Robotics System

SHELTON, CONN. —Vinten Radamec is launching its new all-in-one robotic camera system at NAB. The ready-to-use package incorporates the intuitive CP4 control panel, with the company’s Fusion FHR-35 pan-and-tilt head, to deliver Vinten Radamec’s trademark smooth camera control. The robotics system is easy to install and operate, providing remarkably smooth control of the pan, tilt, zoom and focus functions of the camera and lens.



The compact CP4 robotics control panel system has a desktop design incorporating an easy to use touchscreen that controls up to four heads and stores up to 40 pre-set shots. For larger environments, the upgrade solution enables users to control up to eight heads and 200 pre-set shots. The CP4 meets the needs of operators regardless of their level of robotics knowledge, and is a simple and straight forward product designed specifically for use with small robotic heads.



The package brings the CP4 together with Vinten Radamec’s remote pan-and-tilt head, the Fusion FHR-35, which measures less than 10 inches/25cm-by-7.48 inches/19cm, and incorporates the company’s ICE technology to deliver unprecedented control and accuracy. Managed by the CP4, the FHR-35 carries a payload up to 35-lbs/16kg and is capable of discreetly supporting a camera, lens and 15-inc prompter.



Vinten Radamec will be demonstrating in booth No. C6425.



