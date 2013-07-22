ViewSat Deploys Miranda Routers

MONTREAL— ViewSat has installed Miranda Technologies Nvision 8144 routers.



From its UK base, ViewSat’s high-quality infrastructure provides digital satellite services to broadcasters in the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. Currently providing 100 channels on five transponders, ViewSat expects to double both figures by the end of 2013 with further increases expected in subsequent years.



“Fundamentally, our business is to keep our customers’ channels on air 24/7 with the highest possible quality,"ViewSat’s Head of Operations Nazir Uddin said. "Miranda’s routers enable us to do that with reliable, best-in-class technology that is the backbone of our operation.”



The routers are part of Miranda’s Nvision 8500 enterprise-class router series, which offer features such as redundant power supplies, control cards and crosspoints in a 144 x 144 matrix enclosed in a space-saving 8RU. The addition of the Nvision 8144s extend the heart of its architecture, which centers on a Miranda Nvision 8576 router specifically designed for large facilities and already in place at ViewSat. ViewSat’s operational preference is to feed all sources through the main Nvision 8576, which then routes the source signals to the Nvision 8144s that are feeding the encoders, taking care of the redundancy switching.



According to Uddin, “Miranda’s iControl immediately draws attention to possible problems via the Kaleido multiviewers. We love being able to notify a customer that we’ve intercepted and resolved a suspected fault before it’s had any impact. One of the beauties of iControl is that it is flexible and customizable, and we are working with Miranda on some highly innovative ideas that will further fine tune and extend our control system to support our future plans.”



“In only six years, Miranda technology has helped ViewSat transition from relatively small beginnings to a trusted global operator,” Micky Edwards, Miranda’s EMEA vice president of sales, said. “With Miranda, providers like ViewSat can intelligently and efficiently expand their infrastructures to meet the rapidly expanding demands brought on by channel proliferation and multiplatform content in EMEA and around the world.”



