Vidispine Makes VidiCore Media Management, VidiEditor Available on Google Cloud
By Phil Kurz
The products can now be used directly via the Google Cloud Platform’s web-based console
GUTERSLOH, Germany—Arvato Systems’ Vidispine has ported a wide range of its products to the Google Cloud Platform, the company said today.
Among the ported Vidispine products are VidiCore, a media management backend, and VidiEditor, a browser-based production solution. Both now run natively on the Google Cloud Platform.
The products can now be used directly via the Google Cloud Platform’s web-based console and can be used to build the entire digital media supply chain natively in the cloud.
Existing users of Vidispine products now have seamless access to a wider range of Google Cloud services as an increasing number of broadcast organizations look to build out their cloud workflows. For example, Vidispine users can now build out their media archive with Google Storage.
“Arvato Systems is already a long-standing Google Cloud Partner with deep experience in cloud projects, and we are delighted to be supporting the industry-wide move towards native cloud-based workflows with our Media Supply Chain products and expertise,” said Stefan Eckardt, head of platform success within the Vidispine team at Arvato Systems.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
