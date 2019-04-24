Video Streaming Revenue to Near $600B by 2028, Per FMI

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y.—A recent report from Future Market Insights (FMI) took a look at the projected growth of the global video streaming market. As of 2018, per FMI’s report, the market stood at $138.99 billion, and over the next 10 years—to 2028 to be exact—the global video streaming market is expected to grow to $591.11 billion, at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6%.

FMI based its analysis by splitting the video streaming market into five categories: by type, by content delivery channel, by revenue model, by industry and by region. Focusing on the basis of type, there are two segments of video streaming—live and on-demand. Between the two, live video streaming is expected to be the major force during the forecasted period, growing from a market share of 32.5% in 2018 to a projected share of 43.3% in 2028.

In the realm of content delivery things are looked at through OTT, pay TV and IPTV. FMI predicts OTT to be the main driver due to a high CAGR, though IPTV is expected to see a significant growth as well, with a projected growth from $23.38 billion in 2018 to $103.47 billion at the end of the 10 years.

Subscriptions are the favored method when it comes to revenue model. From 2018-2028 subscription-based revenue is projected to grow from a 49.6% market share to 51.5%.

Looking by industry, commercial—which includes media & entertainment, education and others—is reportedly set to grow from $44.29 billion in 2018 to $214.3 billion in 2028.

The report also takes a look at a number of different regions, specifically North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and others in Asia Pacific, Japan, China and MEA.

FMI does note that there are potential challenges to the growth of the video streaming market, including interruptions in streaming flow, piracy and low bandwidth or limited streaming speed.

To read the full report, click here.