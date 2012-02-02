Video Division grants channel substitution for KFXL-TV

The FCC Media Bureau received a request from Lincoln Broadcasting Jan. 26, 2012, to substitute channel 15 for channel 51 in Lincoln, NE, for use by KFXL-TV.

The Media Bureau’s Video Division, which released the Report and Order granting the request Jan. 27, said it believed granting the substitution was in the public interest and that the change meets the technical specifications set forth in commission rules.

According to the Video Division, it received no comments regarding the channel switch other than those filed by Lincoln Broadcasting stating its interest to go forward with the substitution.

Thirty days following the publication of the Report and Order in the Federal Register, the Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments will be amended to reflect the channel substitution. With the change, the channel assignments allotted for use in Lincoln include channels 8, 10, 12 and 15.

The DTV allotment table change will show Lincoln to have channel 15 with 1000kW of power, an antenna height above average terrain (HAAT) of 120m (394ft) and a service population of 1,016,000.

The Report and Order requires Lincoln Broadcasting to submit a minor change application within 45 days of when the order goes into effect for a construction permit that specifies channel 15 in lieu of channel 51.

In issuing the Report and Order and granting the request, the FCC terminated the proceeding.