Veterans-TV Receives $7,500 from Charis Funds

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—The Dobbins family, through its Charis Fund, has made a donation of $7,500 to the nonprofit Veterans-TV Inc., which provides U.S. veterans of military and law enforcement with hands-on professional television production training courses. The donation from the Charis Fund will be used to complete a mobile training facility.

The mobile classroom will be outfitted from a Denali Gold remote production truck that was donated by NEP. The truck will be used to support training courses for veterans who have lost their employment due to injury or attrition.

According to VETV, more than $2 million has been raised in donations of TV production and post-production equipment from various companies, including NEP, Grass Valley AJA Video Systems, Blackmagic Design, Calrec Audio, Ensemble Designs, EVS, Kramer, Plura, Renegade Labs, Riedel, Ross Video and Telestream.

VETV plans to use the truck to host training courses in cities across the country for veterans, their spouses and dependents over 18. Volunteer industry professionals will lead the courses. VETV says that upon graduation, it will help certified trainees find employment.

For more information, visit www.veterans-tv.org/donate.html.