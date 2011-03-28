Vessel turns TVs into media hubs with Nero software

Vestel, one of Europe’s largest TV manufacturers, is bundling the Media Home 4 software from Nero of Germany to create home entertainment systems allowing consumers to store and stream their personal content including music, video and photos to devices throughout their home. Nero Media Home 4 will work with most home networks, including WiFi, with automatic setup and configuration. It can import content from the Apple iTunes library and be used for direct access to Internet radio stations and multimedia podcasts. It also operates independent of hardware or file format, because Nero has adopted a neutral, standards-based approach to solution development.