Verimatrix Introduces Streamkeeper Cybersecurity, Anti-Piracy Solution

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France and SAN DIEGO, Calif.—Verimatrix today launched Verimatrix Streamkeeper, a cybersecurity and anti-piracy solution for the media and entertainment industry.

Streamkeeper enables users to hunt down and take out OTT pirates who steal content, such as live sports and premium movies, as they are distributed from the source to the endpoint (mobile app/user level), the company said.

The solution includes Verimatrix Counterspy technology, a new, autonomous anti-piracy and app protection security agent relying on the company’s proprietary zero code technology. It enables users to add deep, defensive countermeasures as well as monitor clients without a huge integration effort. Integration can be done in minutes, it said.

Streamkeeper enables operators to offer studios and other content owners piracy visibility and protection. It also gives operators full control of the visibility given to content owners, the company said.

Creative hackers often weaponize CDNs and end device software, such as mobile apps and web browsers, and use them against operators. Verimatrix’s Counterspy zero-code injection approach shines a light on previously hidden piracy attacks, leaving pirates with no place to hide. The battle-ready tools provided within Streamkeeper allow customer to fight piracy with powerful, military-grade cybersecurity countermeasures never before available, it said.

Currently in beta testing and examined by studios, Verimatrix Streamkeeper is scheduled for general availability at the end of Q1 2022, the company said.

“Streamkeeper is a game-changing new OTT anti-piracy solution that will forever change how Hollywood and sports will tackle piracy,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, chief operating officer and president at Verimatrix.

“It’s a complete content security package containing exciting new technologies, such as the autonomous injection of an anti-piracy security agent that utilizes zero code technology; meaning we can now easily add deep, defensive anti-piracy tracing, app protection and countermeasures instantly to customer ecosystems.”

Working in tandem with multi-DRM, fingerprinting/watermarking and dark web crawling to track down pirated content in new ways, Streamkeeper takes anti-piracy far beyond reveal and takedown notices, enabling alert verification as well as views into the actual apps, devices and users accessing authorized and unauthorized content during livestreams, the company said.