Van de Sande Uses Varicam 35 4K for Amazon, CBS Pilots

NEWARK, N.J. – Dutch cinematographer Theo Van de Sande has recently completed two new pilots using Panasonic’s new Varicam 35 4K camera/recorder. Van de Sande used the Varicam for Amazon’s “Salem Rogers,” currently available on Amazon Instant TV, and for the CBS pilot “Evil Men.”

Van de Sande was originally prepared to shoot “Salem Rogers” with an ARRI Group Alexa camera, but the studio stipulated a native 4K camera. After a demonstration at the ASC Clubhouse, Van de Sande selected the Varicam 35.

Van de Sande calls the Varicam 35 “the first 4K offering I feel comfortable with, an absolutely modern camera with tremendous scope, an embracing image, and whose dual native ISOs of 800/5000 will completely change the business.”