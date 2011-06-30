Utah Scientific router lets New Century Productions experiment

Mobile production company New Century Productions (NCP) will install two UTAH-100 16x1 routers to provide HD digital and NTSC signal testing in its NCP XIV production truck. Equipped with unique looping inputs, the compact Utah Scientific routers enable NCP to evaluate a given signal directly, rather than look at the signal after a DA has repeated it or other signal processing device. This facilitates a more precise and accurate measure of its quality.

Looping inputs were quite common on analog video equipment but largely disappeared on digital video devices. When used to feed a test monitor stack (as is the case on NCP trucks), the EIC is able to monitor a signal on its way from source to destination.

Utah Scientific's UTAH-100 line of compact routing switchers and signal distribution amplifiers provide the features for a variety of broadcast applications. The family consists of both fixed-frame and modular devices for all signal types in 1RU and 2RU packages. Like all Utah Scientific products, even the smaller, lower-cost routers and DAs in the UTAH-100 series product line are backed by the company's no-fee 10-year warranty with around-the-clock support.

The NCP XIV truck hit the road last August to cover boxing for Showtime. The two new UTAH-100 routers will be retrofitted this fall.