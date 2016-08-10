USC Installs Telemetrics Robotics System for Students

MAHWAH, N.J.—The students at the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism have some new gear to learn from, as Telemetrics has announced that it has supplied the school with its camera robotic system. Telemetrics has installed the system into three of the school’s TV studios and two large event spaces in its Wallis Annenberg Hall.

USC's Wallis Annenberg Hall

The camera robotic system is integrated with USC Annenberg’s Ross OverDrive production control to create an automated news broadcasting center. The system also gives the school the ability to manually control remote pan/tilt camera heads, though since the installation the school says that it often uses the systems full automation over manual controls.

Advanced Broadcast Solutions installed the three Telemetrics PT-RM-1 pan/tilt heads, three RCCP-1 remote camera control panels and Telepod elevating tripod system.

According to Chuck Boyles, director of multimedia technologies at USC Annenberg, the goal of these systems is to provide students with training experiences that will ready them for the professional world.