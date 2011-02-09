U.S. Web-enabled TV penetration increasing at 94 percent annual rate, In-Stat says

Neither the availability of online video content nor the adoption of OTT services will keep pace with the growth of the installed base of devices that support online video, according to new findings from research firm In-Stat.

In-Stat, which recently launched its “U.S. Digital Entertainment Tracker” to provide a concise view of the evolution of the digital entertainment market, also says shipments of Web-enabled TVs in the United States are increasing at a 94 percent annual growth rate.

According to the findings in the latest edition of the publication, 45 percent of U.S. broadband households prefer to get at least some of their digital entertainment from online video services.

Other In-Stat findings include



54 percent of consumer households would be more likely to purchase movies using a digital rights locker-based online video service;

Except for owning personal movie favorites, consumers strongly favor acquiring their TV programs and movies from subscription services or rentals; and