Upton, Walden Welcome Spectrum Deal

WASHINGTON—House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), welcomed the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s endorsement of an agreement between the Department of Defense and NAB on the relocation of government spectrum. The agreement was reached after committee leadership worked with the DOD, NTIA and the FCC.



The agreement paves the way for the Defense Dept. to move systems out of the 1755–1780 MHz band by creating a sharing arrangement between DoD and broadcasters in the Broadcast Auxiliary Service band. Stations use the BAS to send stories back to the studio.



“The agreement reached by the Defense Dept. and the nation’s broadcasters is the progress we’ve been striving toward as part of our monthly discussions with the DOD, NTIA, and the FCC,” said Upton and Walden.



“This effort will help free-up licensed spectrum to meet growing commercial demand while protecting the missions of our men and women in uniform. This agreement is a long time in the making and we applaud DoD, NTIA and the wireless and broadcast industries for working to craft a solution that meets the needs of all of the parties involved.”