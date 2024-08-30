University of Texas Athletics Completes Wide-Ranging Deployment of Riedel Solutions

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications is reporting that The University of Texas Athletics (UT) has deployed a comprehensive Riedel solution to enable clear communications and streamlined production across its expansive sports facilities.

The deployment was completed by systems integrator Diversified and the installation includes Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom, Bolero wireless intercom, and Simplylive Production Suite, providing UT with a flexible, campuswide system that supports high-quality productions and replays with minimal crew.

"Our ability to bring production in-house and create professional content with Simplylive, Artist, and Bolero is massive for our program," said Daniel Dupoux, director, broadcasting and big screens at UT. "It's been crazy simple. Our students knew nothing about production coming in. We were able to put this in front of them, and they could take it and run with it. Within two shows, they're the ones teaching us."

UT Athletics' previous communication system struggled to provide adequate coverage in UT's large venues, particularly in the vast Moody Center arena and in the football stadium, Riedel reported.

UT replaced this system with Riedel's Bolero and Artist systems, which immediately offered seamless, crystal-clear communication throughout the arena. In extending the Bolero system to its football stadium, UT created created an integrated communication network across its athletics facilities. The resulting Riedel solution allows UT staff and students to move between venues while maintaining connectivity, enabling efficient operations for multiple sports productions, Riedel said.

"We needed a system that could reach everywhere within our venues and across the entire campus. Bolero and Artist provided that scalability and interconnectivity," said Matt Alvarado, head broadcast engineer at UT. "The clarity and ease of use of the Riedel systems have been game-changers for us, especially when working with student crews."

Additionally, as UT prepares to transition to the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the university is working to elevate its production standards and deliver professional-grade sports coverage with student crews of varying experience levels. Riedel's Simplylive Production Suite enables just one or two operators to create professional-grade productions — complete with multiple camera angles and instant replay capabilities — without a traditional control room. This efficiency was critical for UT, and students are making full use of the system's resources to deliver top-tier sports coverage.

"Creating professional-quality shows requires a high-tech setup with multiple camera angles and replays. With Simplylive we are now able to deliver an exceptional production, including replays, without even needing a control room," Alvarado added. "The Simplylive replays look amazing — super professional — and it's a system that's user-friendly and easy for anyone to pick up."

"UT is home to one of the largest and most prominent collegiate athletic programs in the U.S., and UT Athletics' successful deployment of our technology underscores Riedel's ability to provide scalable, user-friendly solutions for any production environment," said Ben Gabrielson, regional sales manager, South Central U.S., at Riedel Communications. "Bolero, Artist, and the Simplylive Production Suite empower UT to create high-quality content efficiently and raise production value. We're thrilled to see the university embrace these technologies and elevate their sports coverage."