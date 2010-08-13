University of Nevada students focus with Angenieux lenses

Film students at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas used a pair of Thales Angenieux lenses for the shooting of a class project.

Angenieux loaned the students Optimo DP 16-42 and the Optimo DP 30-80 lenses for a period of three weeks for the feature production, entitled “Break the House,” which stars Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts as well as Antonio Fargas from the television series, “Starsky and Hutch.” The movie was shot with the RED One camera.

The production was produced, directed and staged by students and faculty from UNLV’s Department of Film. It was under the supervision of Francisco Menendez, professor and chair of UNLV’s Department of Film.

Menendez said the lenses allowed the students to shoot in low light conditions, dial in prime numbers and saved immeasurable amounts of time because the students had only one lens change per vantage point instead of five.

The PL mount Optimo DP Series is designed specifically for large format digital cameras, and features a fast aperture of T:2.8, calibrated focus marks, no ramping or breathing, and weigh only 4.1lbs each.