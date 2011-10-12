Universal Service Fund reform to be considered at next FCC open meeting

Modernization of the Universal Service Fund intended to address the requirements of the 21st century, such as expansion of broadband Internet service throughout rural America is among the items the Federal Communications Commission is expected to take up at its next open meeting, Oct. 27, at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The item, a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, spells out comprehensive reform and modernization of the universal service and intercarrier compensation systems. The goal of the Connect America Fund/Intercarrier Compensation Reform is to make affordable, robust broadband and mobile services available to all Americans.

The commission also will take an Order on Reconsideration of the 2007 Enhanced Disclosure Report and Order and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding requirements for television broadcasters to make available certain information to the public. Specifically, the item deals with replacing TV broadcasters' public files with online public files hosted by the FCC.

The commission also will receive an update on the status of preparations for the national test of the Emergency Alert System scheduled from Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. EST.

The meeting, which is available online, will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Room TW-C305, of commission headquarters.