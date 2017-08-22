UMass Lowell Goes All In With Hitachi Z-HD5000 Cameras

WOODBURY, N.Y.—The University of Massachusetts Lowell must have gave high grades to the Hitachi Z-HD5000, as the school is doubling its roster of Hitachi cameras at its Tsongas Center to boost live production and help with expanding distribution opportunities.

The Tsongas Center is the home of UMass Lowell’s hockey and basketball teams. It previously had two Hitachi Z-HD5000s as well as other vendor cameras for productions shown on the in-house video boards. UMass upped that number to four, making the Z-HD5000 the standard camera for UMass Lowell’s sports production. Two of the cameras are stationed in fixed positions to capture high and tight shots. The other two go handheld at ice or court level.

The cameras capture footage for university’s broadcast and live streams on ESPN 3, the American East Conference website and on UMass’ own GoRiverHawks.tv site. The cameras continue to be used for in-venue productions to help raise fan involvement.

Nolan Mercer, AV manager at Tsongas Center, also highlights the Z-HD5000s ability as a teaching tool for student volunteers, providing them with an easy-to-learn system that gives them professional training.