Ultra-slow-motion HD acquisition garners Technical Emmy for Vision Research

Vision Research will be honored in January with a Technical/Engineering Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for its impact on the development of ultra-slow-motion high-definition acquisition technology for use in broadcast production.



Broadcasters have used the company’s camera technology at some of the most watched international sporting events. Recording up to 2700 frames per second at high-definition resolutions, the company’s digital high-speed cameras can capture as much as six gigapixels of data per second.

Vision Research will receive the Technical Emmy in the category of “HD Super Slow Motion Systems for Acquisition, Recording and Playback for Broadcast Entertainment and Sports Productions.”

In this podcast interview, Rick Robinson, Vision Research division vice president of marketing, discusses the company’s high-speed HD camera technology.