UK's STV adds automated news production control

UK-based broadcaster STV has increased the output of its Scottish regional news by adding a Ross Video OverDrive automated production control system.

The ability to produce clean, fast-paced productions efficiently with OverDrive allows STV to produce additional content and increase its acquisition and creation capabilities at the same time.

The STV implementation of OverDrive is the first in the UK and is delivering on the anticipated benefits of increased efficiency, said STV operation director Gary Welsh.

STV reaches more than 4 million viewers each month, delivering a variety of programming including a comprehensive lineup of news and current affairs. Its digital channels, which includes news, sports, entertainment and a network of hyper-local websites, attract more than 2 million unique users per month.