Two-thirds of U.S. consumers own HDTVs, study says

Nearly two of three U.S. consumers own an HDTV, and within the next year or two, that figure is expected to rise to three-quarters of all consumers, according to a new study from ORC, an Infogroup company.

The research group also asked consumers about which brands they perceived as being synonymous with high quality. Forty-three percent selected Sony, followed by Samsung at 11 percent; Panasonic at 5 percent; Vizio at 4 percent; Phillips and LG at 3 percent; Toshiba, RCA and Sharp at 2 percent; and Magnzvox, Mitsubishi, JVC and Zenith at 1 percent.

The research group also found that public awareness about 3-D television is strong. According to Robert Clark, senior VP of ORC’s technology market insights practice, 60 percent of consumers are aware of 3-D TV; however, just 5 percent plan to buy a 3-D TV within the next two years.