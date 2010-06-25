Two Yankees games to be broadcast in 3-D in July

While some might debate the merits of using 3-D imagery to cover a baseball game, regional sports network YES and DIRECTV will carry two 3-D broadcasts of New York Yankees games this July.

The first Major League Baseball telecasts in 3-D will be Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, when the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, live from Safeco Field in Seattle.

DIRECTV and Panasonic will sponsor the two 3-D telecasts, which will be made available to DIRECTV HD customers who have 3-D TV sets. The games will also be seen live within the YES "home team footprint," which includes all of New York and Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania. The 3-D telecasts will also air live within the FSN Northwest footprint, including the entire states of Washington, Oregon, Alaska and parts of Montana and Idaho. Standard high-definition feeds will also be made available to all viewers.

Both games will be produced separately from the standard HD coverage. 3-D camera rigs will be provided by PACE and NEP Broadcasting's SS3D truck. It's the same rig that supported ESPN's 3-D production of The Masters Golf Tournament in April.

This month, DIRECTV is launching four 3-D channels, including ESPN 3D. It announced earlier that it would air the 2010 All-Star Game in 3-D, in partnership with Fox Sports.