Two Rochester, NY, stations launch local HD newscasts

WROC, the Nexstar Broadcasting Group-owned CBS affiliate, and WUHF FOX Rochester (NY) transitioned their local newscasts to HD on Sept. 4.

Making the changeover from SD to HD included deploying new sets, an HD control room as well as new graphics and logos.

“High definition is obviously state-of-the-art,” said WROC VP and GM Louis Gattozzi. “You see it at the network level, and this is a continuation of our commitment to deliver the highest quality newscast in every respect. We are delighted to be able to now offer our viewers technically superior newscasts from this day forward.”

WUHF is owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group and operated by Nexstar Broadcasting Group under a shared services agreement. Both stations share studios in Rochester.