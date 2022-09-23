Twitter Users Critique `House of the Dragon’, ‘Rings of Power’

A new study of over 375,000 tweets by Wettfreunde.net (opens in new tab) indicates that Twitter users were more positive than negative in their reactions to HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” in the weeks following their high-profile premieres.

Notably, however, less than half of the tweets about the shows were positive.

The Wettfreunde.net researchers found that for the “House of the Dragon”, 35.3% of the tweets were positive, 17.7 % were negative and 47% neutral.

Prime Video’s “The Rings of Power” got a slightly more positive reaction with 47.3% of the tweets positive, 19.9 % were negative and 32.8% neutral.

For the “House of Dragon,” the most mentioned actor from the series was Matt Smith (portraying Daemon Targaryen), with Smith mentioned in 42.5% of the tweets that mentioned actors.

Milly Alcock (portraying young Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Emily Carrey (portraying young Alicent Hightower) were second and third most mentioned actors, respectively, with 19.5% and 9.8% of the tweets mentioning actors.

The most mentioned character from the series so far has been Rhaenyra Targaryen, with 23.6% of the tweets discussing new characters mentioning Princess Rhaenyra.

Prince Daemon Targaryen and King Viserys Targaryen have been second and third most mentioned characters, respectively, with 21.3% and 9.1% tweets.

For “The Rings of Power”, the most mentioned actor from the series is Morfydd Clark (portraying Galadriel) with Clark mentioned in 30.7% of the tweets mentioning actors.

Lenny Henry (portraying Sadoc Burrows) and Sophia Nomvete (portraying Princess Disa) were second and third most mentioned actors, respectively, with 21% and 7.5% tweets mentioning actors.

Most mentioned character from the series so far has been Galadriel with 30.1% of the tweets discussing new characters mentioning Galadriel.

Princess Disa and Elrond were second and third most mentioned characters, respectively, with 16.7% & 11.1% tweets including them.