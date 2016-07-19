TVU One Utilized for Gazeta Jazz Production
MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks got into the swing of things during a recent production of “Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola – Jazz” show at the Lincoln Center. New York-based production company Gazeta USA utilized the company’s TVU One mobile video transmitter to send coverage to Tokyo-based TV Ashai’s primetime news program, “Hodo Station.”
The TVU One unit features TVU Networks’ Inverse Statmux transmission algorithm, allowing it to deliver transmission resiliency, performance, picture quality and sub-second latency in a compact for factor.
The “Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola – Jazz” production took place on June 23.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox