TVU Networks to Live Stream Edward R. Murrow Awards

MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF.—While honoring electronic journalism since 1971, the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Edward R. Murrow Awards will get in on the act itself with a live stream of this year’s ceremony provided by TVU Networks’ TVUPack TM8200 mobile uplink backpack transmitter.

TVUPack TM8200

The TVUPack is a portable backpack style IP newsgathering product that allows broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD video over multiple cellular, satellite, microwave, Wi-Fi, WiMax, and BGAN connections. The TVUPack uses Inverse StatMux Plus technology, but it also available with an optional integrated MIMO Microwave for challenging cellular bandwidth environments.

RTDNA previously used the TVUPack TM 8200 to live stream the Paul White and John F. Hogan Awards in September. The Edward R. Murrow Awards will be held Oct. 12 at Gotham Hall in New York. The live stream will be available at www.rtdnaedwardrmurrowawards.org/.