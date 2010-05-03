TV’s Prime Time Lineup Grows
NEW YORK: The number of shows during prime time in the United States rose to 199 during the 2008-09 TV season, Nielsen said today. The total number of shows in prime time during the previous season was 191.
“While the number of drama and reality [or variety] programs increased, dramas also raised their overall percent of the audience, making up 40 percent of all programs versus 36 percent last season,” Nielsen said. “Reality programs once again made up 28 percent of the prime lineup and comedy programs fell from 16 percent during the 2007-08 season to 14 percent in 2009.”
Among the top 20 programs for the 2008-09 TV season, Fox’s “American Idol” nabbed the top two. “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC placed 3rd and 4th. An NBC “Sunday Night Football” game pulled in the 5th highest rating. Nine dramas, one comedy, a news magazine, and four realities rounded out the top 20.
Top 20 Programs 2008-09 Season
Rank
Program
Network
HH Rating
1
AMERICAN IDOL-WEDNESDAY
FOX
15.1
2
AMERICAN IDOL-TUESDAY
FOX
14.6
3
DANCING WITH THE STARS
ABC
12.9
4
DANCING W/STARS RESULTS
ABC
10.7
5
NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
NBC
10.3
6
NCIS
CBS
9.6
7
CSI
CBS
9.2
8
MENTALIST, THE
CBS
9.1
9
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
ABC
8.8
10
TWO AND A HALF MEN
CBS
8.2
11
SURVIVOR: GABON
CBS
8.1
12
60 MINUTES
CBS
7.9
13
CSI: MIAMI
CBS
7.9
14
CRIMINAL MINDS
CBS
7.8
15
ELEVENTH HOUR
CBS
7.8
16
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT-TUE
NBC
7.8
17
WITHOUT A TRACE
CBS
7.6
18
GREY’S ANATOMY-THU 9PM
ABC
7.6
19
SURVIVOR: TOCANTINS
CBS
7.5
20
BACHELOR, THE
ABC
7.5
