TV’s Prime Time Lineup Grows

NEW YORK: The number of shows during prime time in the United States rose to 199 during the 2008-09 TV season, Nielsen said today. The total number of shows in prime time during the previous season was 191.



“While the number of drama and reality [or variety] programs increased, dramas also raised their overall percent of the audience, making up 40 percent of all programs versus 36 percent last season,” Nielsen said. “Reality programs once again made up 28 percent of the prime lineup and comedy programs fell from 16 percent during the 2007-08 season to 14 percent in 2009.”



Among the top 20 programs for the 2008-09 TV season, Fox’s “American Idol” nabbed the top two. “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC placed 3rd and 4th. An NBC “Sunday Night Football” game pulled in the 5th highest rating. Nine dramas, one comedy, a news magazine, and four realities rounded out the top 20.





Top 20 Programs 2008-09 Season

Rank

Program

Network

HH Rating

1

AMERICAN IDOL-WEDNESDAY

FOX

15.1

2

AMERICAN IDOL-TUESDAY

FOX

14.6

3

DANCING WITH THE STARS

ABC

12.9

4

DANCING W/STARS RESULTS

ABC

10.7

5

NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC

10.3

6

NCIS

CBS

9.6

7

CSI

CBS

9.2

8

MENTALIST, THE

CBS

9.1

9

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

ABC

8.8

10

TWO AND A HALF MEN

CBS

8.2

11

SURVIVOR: GABON

CBS

8.1

12

60 MINUTES

CBS

7.9

13

CSI: MIAMI

CBS

7.9

14

CRIMINAL MINDS

CBS

7.8

15

ELEVENTH HOUR

CBS

7.8

16

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT-TUE

NBC

7.8

17

WITHOUT A TRACE

CBS

7.6

18

GREY’S ANATOMY-THU 9PM

ABC

7.6

19

SURVIVOR: TOCANTINS

CBS

7.5

20

BACHELOR, THE

ABC

7.5