TV5Monde Launches on Roku

LOS ANGELES—TV5Monde has signed a new distribution deal that will bring its premium streaming service TV5Mondeplus to Roku users spanning several territories.

TV5Monde is a global French language entertainment network available in 422 million homes with 60 million weekly viewers across 211 countries worldwide.

As part of this new global agreement, the TV5Mondeplus app began rolling out on Roku streaming devices on Sept. 22, starting with France, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States, with additional countries to come. It will be jointly marketed in each local territory by TV5Monde and Roku.

The agreement will allow existing users who have subscriptions to TV5Monde via pay TV or a streaming service to stream TV5Monde for free on Roku once they authenticate their TV subscriptions.

TV5Mondeplus is the world’s largest streaming platform for French language content, featuring thousands of titles subtitled in up to six languages (Arabic, English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish, with more to come).

It was developed with the support of TV5Monde's partners including SRC (Société Radio Canada), Télé Quebec, TV5 Québec Canada, RTS (Radio Télévision Suisse), RTBF (Radio Télévision Belge Francophone), France Télévisions and TV5Monde SAS, the company said.

“With TV5Monde available in more than 200 countries around the world, we are pleased to expand the availability of TV5Mondeplus as we continue to seek additional opportunities to grow our streaming audience,” said TV5Monde president and CEO Yves Bigot. “Roku, as one of the world’s top streaming platforms that is growing internationally, is an ideal partner for this expansion.”

"This partnership with Roku brings added value to our subscribers in the U.S. who are now able to access thousands of premium French language programs simply and easily via their Roku devices," added TV5Monde executive vice president of global growth and business development Patrice Courtaban.