TV3 automates news with Grass Valley Ignite

Looking to reduce costs and streamline its operations, Mediaworks' TV3, based in New Zealand, is outfitting its studios with a Grass Valley Ignite HD automated production system.

The file-based system is tightly integrated with TV3’s ENPS newsroom system and successfully went on-air in mid-September. The system provides the TV3 staff a high degree of production control and efficiency while significantly improving the news and current affairs channel’s on-air look.

The terrestrial TV network operates a busy news department, which will make daily use of the Ignite HD system, to produce more than nine hours of original news programming per week. TV3 staff currently uses several Grass Valley EDIUS workstations and numerous K2 media servers to handle all SD and HD program playout, in addition to Avid AirSpeed servers running under Ignite control.

