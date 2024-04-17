TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2024 NAB Show

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.

The Best of Show Awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2024 NAB Show and submitted nominations.

Congratulations to this year's winners:

Actus Digital - Actus MV–Interactive Intelligent Multiviewer

Adder Technology - ADDERLink INFINITY 3000 Series

Adobe - Adobe Premiere Pro-Enhance Speech

AMD - AMD Alveo MA35D Advanced Media Accelerator

Apantac - HDR-UDX

Audinate - Dante Connect

Aveco - ASTRA Media Factory

BirdDog- BirdDog X1. X1 Ultra

Bitcentral - ViewNexa Channels

Bitmovin - Bitmovin Analytics AI User Session Interpreter

Black Box - Emerald AV WALL

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters

Boland Communications - BGM7-4K

Canon - Canon CJ27ex7.3B lens

Clear-Com - Gen-IC

Cobalt Digital - PACIFIC 9992-ENC-INDIGO

CueScript - CueFlip

Dalet - Dalet Pyramid Planner

Dielectric - OptiLoad

DJI - DJI Focus Pro

Eluvio - Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite-Casablanca Release

ENCO Systems- ENCO Qimera Virtual Production

Evergent - Evergent Monetization Platform

Evertz - 7880RFIP Platform

Frequency - Frequency Studio

G&D North America - PersonalWorkplace-Controller Professional Max

Grass Valley - Maverik X

Haivision - Haivision Hub 360

Harmonic - VOS360 Ad SaaS with In-Stream Advertising

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark - E-Compact EC600HP-BB3 Series

IMAX - StreamAware

Interra Systems - BATON 9.0

JVC Professional Video - KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras with 40x zoom

Lawo - HOME management platform for IP

LTN - LTN Arc

LucidLink - LucidLink

NETGEAR AV - M4350 Managed Switches

NPAW - CDN Balancer-Active Switching

Panasonic Connect North America - KC200L1 KAIROS Core

Perifery - The Perifery Intelligent Content Engine (ICE)

PTZOptics - Hive Studio

Quantum - ActiveScale All-Flash Z200

QuickLink - StudioPro

Quickplay - Quickplay Curator Assistant

Rohde & Schwarz- TE1 Transmitter

Ross Video - Artimo

Ross Video - TDx Series Panels

SDVI - Rally Access Workstation

Shure Inc. - Shure Axient Digital ADX3 Plug-On Transmitter with ShowLink

swXtch.io - cloudSwXtch Intelligent Media Network

Synamedia - MEG.mini

Techtriq GmbH - qibb–the integration platform for media workflows

Telestream - Stanza

Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic AERO-series DTV Audio Processors

Teradek - Prism Mobile 5G

TVU Networks - TVU MediaHub

VoiceInteraction - MMS

Vubiquity - MetaVU

Wheatstone - Strata Virtual Mixer

Witbe - Smart Navigate