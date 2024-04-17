TV Tech Announces Winners of Best of Show Awards at 2024 NAB Show
Awards are judged on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the media & entertainment tech industry
TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2024 NAB Show, April 14-17 in Las Vegas. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.
The Best of Show Awards, from TV Tech and other brands at its parent company Future US, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2024 NAB Show and submitted nominations.
Congratulations to this year's winners:
Actus Digital - Actus MV–Interactive Intelligent Multiviewer
Adder Technology - ADDERLink INFINITY 3000 Series
Adobe - Adobe Premiere Pro-Enhance Speech
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
AMD - AMD Alveo MA35D Advanced Media Accelerator
Apantac - HDR-UDX
Audinate - Dante Connect
Aveco - ASTRA Media Factory
BirdDog- BirdDog X1. X1 Ultra
Bitcentral - ViewNexa Channels
Bitmovin - Bitmovin Analytics AI User Session Interpreter
Black Box - Emerald AV WALL
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters
Boland Communications - BGM7-4K
Canon - Canon CJ27ex7.3B lens
Clear-Com - Gen-IC
Cobalt Digital - PACIFIC 9992-ENC-INDIGO
CueScript - CueFlip
Dalet - Dalet Pyramid Planner
Dielectric - OptiLoad
DJI - DJI Focus Pro
Eluvio - Eluvio Content Fabric and Application Suite-Casablanca Release
ENCO Systems- ENCO Qimera Virtual Production
Evergent - Evergent Monetization Platform
Evertz - 7880RFIP Platform
Frequency - Frequency Studio
G&D North America - PersonalWorkplace-Controller Professional Max
Grass Valley - Maverik X
Haivision - Haivision Hub 360
Harmonic - VOS360 Ad SaaS with In-Stream Advertising
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark - E-Compact EC600HP-BB3 Series
IMAX - StreamAware
Interra Systems - BATON 9.0
JVC Professional Video - KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras with 40x zoom
Lawo - HOME management platform for IP
LTN - LTN Arc
LucidLink - LucidLink
NETGEAR AV - M4350 Managed Switches
NPAW - CDN Balancer-Active Switching
Panasonic Connect North America - KC200L1 KAIROS Core
Perifery - The Perifery Intelligent Content Engine (ICE)
PTZOptics - Hive Studio
Quantum - ActiveScale All-Flash Z200
QuickLink - StudioPro
Quickplay - Quickplay Curator Assistant
Rohde & Schwarz- TE1 Transmitter
Ross Video - Artimo
Ross Video - TDx Series Panels
SDVI - Rally Access Workstation
Shure Inc. - Shure Axient Digital ADX3 Plug-On Transmitter with ShowLink
swXtch.io - cloudSwXtch Intelligent Media Network
Synamedia - MEG.mini
Techtriq GmbH - qibb–the integration platform for media workflows
Telestream - Stanza
Telos Alliance - Linear Acoustic AERO-series DTV Audio Processors
Teradek - Prism Mobile 5G
TVU Networks - TVU MediaHub
VoiceInteraction - MMS
Vubiquity - MetaVU
Wheatstone - Strata Virtual Mixer
Witbe - Smart Navigate
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.