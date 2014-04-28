TV Takes 14 Percent of Local Advertising in 2013

CHANTILLY, VA.— According to BIA/Kelsey’s U.S. Local Media Forecast, television advertising accounted for 14.3 percent of the total $133.2 billion spent in 2013 (direct mail and newspapers led the category). The primary sources of revenue for local television in 2013 were automotive dealers ($3.5 billion), wireless telecommunications ($772 million), hospitals ($652.7 million), and full-service restaurants ($558.3 million). Based on changes in the overall local media marketplace, BIA/Kelsey estimates that the overall local media market will grow faster than previously thought through 2018. By 2018 the total will be $158.6 billion, of which $23.3 billion—or 14.7 percent—will go to local television, strengthened by political and Olympic advertising.



Radio advertising accounted for 11.1 percent of the total $133.2 billion spent in 2013 (direct mail, newspapers, and TV led the category). The primary sources of revenue for local radio in 2013 were Automobile Dealers ($1.438 billion), wireless telecommunications ($650.8 million), and full-service restaurants ($647.8 million). Based on changes in the overall local media marketplace, BIA/Kelsey estimates that the overall local media market will grow faster than previously thought through 2018. By 2018 the total will be $158.6 billion, of which $16.7 billion – or 10.5 percent – will go to local radio.