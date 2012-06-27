TV industry faces many obstacles, unknowns with channel relocation, says Adrick

The FCC held a workshop June 25 at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on the TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund, a $1.75 billion pool of funds Congress set aside to pay the expenses of moving television broadcasters into a tighter swath of spectrum.

Jay Adrick, VP Broadcast Technology, with Harris, who participated in the workshop with three other panelists, laid out in detail exactly what the government's plan to relocate broadcasters to free up spectrum for the wireless industry will require. He also cautioned that without setting aside enough time to do proper planning before the relocation chaos would ensue.

In this week's podcast interview, Adrick discusses the key points he laid out during the panel discussion.

Listen to part 2 of the interview with Jay Adrick.