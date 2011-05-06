TV Azteca frees up satellite bandwidth with Harmonic compression

TV Azteca, the second largest broadcaster in Mexico, has deployed an IP-based video processing solution from Harmonic to efficiently distribute HD content throughout Mexico and Central America via satellite. The network has expanded its HDTV service to hundreds of retransmission sites throughout the region using the DVB-S2 transmission standard.

Harmonic’s compression and stream processing solutions are reducing the cost of satellite uplink and transmission through more efficient use of the transponder bandwidth.

In order to deliver high-quality services while optimizing bandwidth, TV Azteca is using Harmonic’s Electra 7000 HD AVC encoders and the ProStream 1000 stream-processing platform with DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing and DVB scrambling capability.

Harmonic’s ProView 7000 integrated receiver/decoders (IRDs) and ACE real-time transcoding technology are being used by TV Azteca for content reception and format conversion. Project integration and system installation were completed by Teletec de Mexico, SA de CV, a Harmonic reseller and systems integrator in Mexico.