Turner Studios Selects Delec Intercom System

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES—Turner Studios has selected an intercom system from, Delec, a member of the Salzbrenner Stagetec Mediagroup organization, the vendor said.



German intercom manufacturer Delec will deliver a 2,048-port intercom system comprised of 140 intercom panels. All 140 panels will incorporate redundant Dante audio-over-IP connectivity. The Delec Dante interface supports 64 bidirectional audio channels or up to 32 Delec Intercom Panels (or any combination of audio signals and Intercom Panels).



The Delec intercom system to be deployed at Turner Studios also includes seven MADI interfaces to connect to the facility’s existing audio network. Further, the system will include a 128-line PBX-Gateway and several analog 4 wires for third-party integration.



Deployment of the new Delec intercom system is expected to be completed by October 2015.