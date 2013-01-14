Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. Strike Deal With Netflix

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF.-- Turner Broadcasting System, The Warner Bros. Television Group and Netflix announced licensing agreements bringing to U.S. Netflix members complete previous seasons of animated and live-action programming from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Animation and Adult Swim, as well as the TNT serialized drama “Dallas”(produced by Warner Horizon Television).



Netflix will start offering the new Cartoon and Adult Swim content March 30, 2013. As of January 2014, Netflix will exclusively carry seasons one and two of TNT’s production of “Dallas.”