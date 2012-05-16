TSL to Monitor Olympics Audio for BBC



MARSLOW, U.K.: TSL Professional Products announced that the BBC will soon be taking delivery of more than 40 of its PAM2 multichannel audio monitoring units for standardized use across its Olympic broadcast facility within the IBC (International Broadcast Center).



Forty-six PAM2 units, supplied by Dega Broadcast Systems, will sit across numerous operator positions in the temporary facility for the duration of the games, including the BBC’s VT editing suites and playout desks, main MCR, three main TV galleries and the commentary line-up area.



TSL professional products is also customizing the firmware and software within the PAM units specifically for the BBC’s 2012 Olympic requirements, which will remove the need to install extra equipment such as additional audio monitoring hardware, mixers and outboard metering.



As well as content for BBC1, BBC2, BBC3 and BBC Radio, the facility within the IBC will also be producing, at peak, 24 simultaneous HD channels allowing viewers to watch every venue from first thing in the morning to last thing at night.





