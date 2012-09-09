TSL Professional Products acquires SoundField

TSL Professional Products, a provider of audio monitoring hardware and software products as well as power management systems to broadcasters, has acquired the assets of SoundField, a supplier of surround sound microphones and audio processing (upmix/downmix) technology. No financial details were made available.

TSL, with its TouchMix and PAM series monitoring products, now adds SoundField’s expertise in multichannel audio acquisition with its own monitoring products to offer customers a complete live 5.1 audio production capture to delivery package for sports and entertainment events.

Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL, said the acquisition gives Pieter Schillebeeckx, head of R&D for SoundField, the tools and resources he needs to expand the SoundField product line with next-generation audio products.

“We can now bring a more compelling offering to market and further our mission to help our customers deliver the highest quality sound to the viewer at home,” he said.

Schillebeeckx said, “I am very excited about the acquisition and don’t think we could have put the future of SoundField’s legacy in better hands.”

SoundField, which makes both stereo and surround sound products, now gets access to expanded R&D resources and a bigger sales force.

Martin Dyster, head of audio at TSL Professional Products, said that in recent years, SoundField has established itself as a leader in audio processing technologies, including the UPM-1 stero-to-5.1 upmixer.

TSL staff will now handle all customer support, marketing and sales for SoundField products.