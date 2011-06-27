TSL acquires Celtic Audio

UK broadcast systems integrator TSL has acquired Celtic Audio to strengthen its technology base in the increasingly important field of sound quality control. This cements a long-standing relationship between the two UK companies, which have worked closely on design and manufacture of TSL's range of audio monitoring products for some years. The full acquisition of Celtic Audio now consolidates all of the engineering and design expertise within TSL.

TSL operates two separate businesses, an international, independent broadcast systems integrator, and a professional products group that designs, manufactures and sells a range of award-winning audio monitoring, tally signalling and power management units.