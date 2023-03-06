Triveni Digital To Unveil ATSC 3.0 Translator at NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital will feature new NextGen TV solutions aimed at improving efficiency and maximizing revenue while enabling a more engaging and interactive television viewer experience at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

"It's time for broadcasters to leap forward from the trial phase of ATSC 3.0 delivery to monetization of their services," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "At this year's NAB Show, we'll demonstrate how our solutions empower broadcasters to operationalize NextGen TV and quickly support revenue-generating, advanced ATSC 3.0 services, including datacasting."

The company will unveil its new ATSC 3.0 Translator that reduces the cost of 3.0 service delivery. With the translator, broadcasters can repeat or translate their 3.0 signal to other areas without having to set up another broadcast chain, the company said.

The translator is well-suited for public statewide and private cloud-based environments. It also is a solution for business channels using SRT distribution; signal capturing for manufacturing; signal monitoring for autos and remote areas; 3.0 retransmission; and changing channel numbers for local broadcast stations.

Triveni Digital will introduce a new bundled solution with Synamedia for low-power TV broadcasters. It includes Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 ROUTE/MMT Transport Encoder and ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler integrated with a Synamedia encoder, it said.

The company will highlight its new decryption capability for the StreamScope XM analyzer and monitor, it said.

Triveni Digital also will partner with other companies to show innovations for GPS accuracy, e-learning and LPTV.

See Triveni Digital in 2023 NAB Show booth W3251.