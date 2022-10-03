Triveni Digital To Spotlight SkyScraper XM Datacasting System at NAB New York

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital will showcase its end-to-end NextGen TV solutions for broadcasters at NAB Show New York (opens in new tab), Oct. 19-20, in New York City.

“Broadcasters moving to ATSC 3.0 want to deliver new revenue-generating services, such as advanced emergency alerts, program guides, targeted advertising and datacasting applications in the most efficient way possible,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. “At NAB Show New York, we’ll highlight how Triveni Digital is simplifying the transition to NextGen TV with end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solutions that support a wide array of datacasting services to boost revenues.”

The company will feature its:

SkyScraper XM Datacasting System, a scalable, efficient solution for delivering advanced revenue-enhancing datacasting services. SkyScraper XM enables standard content distribution and private NRT distribution applications via ATSC 1.0 and 3.0, offering optimized data delivery such as Forward Error Correction (FEC), Opportunistic Data Insertion and statistical multiplexing through hybrid broadcast and broadband delivery systems.

StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor, a pro monitoring, auditing and logging system that allows broadcasters to increase the efficiency of their operation and enables delivery of a high-quality NextGen TV service. Long-term monitoring for post-mortem analysis is supported.

StreamScope Enterprise platform, a centralized QoS management solution that can perform nationwide or regionwide QoS monitoring to manage a collection of quality assurance elements, view overall system status and launch problem-solving sessions for specific faults detected. The enterprise platform connects to the StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 Monitor. It is also integrated with the Avateq AVQ200 RF signal inspector.

See Triveni Digital NAB Show New York booth 830.