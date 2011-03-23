Triveni Digital to feature GuideBuilder NRT platform

Triveni Digital will showcase its enhanced GuideBuilder NRT (non-real time) metadata platform at the 2011 NAB Show.

The GuideBuilder system, now featuring mobile service support with electronic service guide (ESG) functionality for program content as well as interstitials and channel logos, offers broadcasters a unified solution for metadata and data management for PSIP, mobile ESG and NRT services.

Engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard, which was developed under the leadership of Triveni Digital's CTO, Richard Chernock, the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning managed through the operator's existing workflow components. Through existing connections, these same workflow components are used for scheduling NRT services and interactive elements of mobile services.

See Triveni Digital at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU3202.