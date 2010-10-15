Triveni Digital CTO to address mobile DTV, advanced TV systems at IEEE Broadcast Symposium

Triveni Digital CTO Rich Chernock will address the hot topics of mobile DTV and advanced TV systems in two presentations at the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, Oct. 20-22, at the Westin Hotel in Alexandria, VA. Chernock's presentations will outline areas of broadcasting and how they are helping broadcasters to offer content to their customers with greater flexibility and interactivity.

Scheduled on the afternoon of Oct. 20, Chernock's presentation "ATSC Mobile DTV 201: A Technical/Practical Tutorial" will provide attendees with an advanced overview of the technology behind the ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153), along with a number of practical considerations for adding mobile capabilities and services to an existing DTV station. "Update on Advanced TV," scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 22, will describe developments in a new advanced TV system that overcome obstacles to broadcasters' delivery of enhanced content. The latter presentation will touch on new means for associating enhancements with the content being viewed and allow broadcasters to provide services, no matter what path the content takes to the viewer.

"In a rapidly changing media-delivery environment and a challenging economic climate, broadcasters have a lot to gain from extending their existing assets and infrastructure to deliver enhanced and advanced broadcast services," Chernock said. "At the IEEE Broadcast Symposium, we'll discuss these services and the underlying technologies that are opening new doors for the industry."