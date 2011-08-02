Trio Video captures a summer of HD music

Trio Video has been at the nexus of high-definition production, hard-driving music and Web streaming for several years.

But this summer, the Chicago-based mobile production facilities provider has taken its involvement to a new level. When the summer is over, Trio Video will have played an instrumental role in HD production of events like the Coachella Music Festival in California; Bonnaroo, North America’s largest music festival, held outside of Nashville in June; this weekend’s Lollapalooza in Chicago; and Austin City Limit’s 10th anniversary extravaganza in September.

Trio Video’s involvement runs the gamut of services, from supporting the on-site HD network needed to display musical acts, to HD coverage of acts recorded to EVS servers for ultimate release to Blu-ray disc, to supporting the growing demand for Web distribution of music festivals via Internet sites like YouTube.

This week Peter Kimball, head of program development and production for Trio Video, discusses HD production of these music festivals, the workflows involved and how the Web is affecting production decisions.