Trinity Broadcasting Network bases new Nashville HD studio on Grass Valley Kayenne

One of the world's largest religious networks, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) in Los Angeles, has rebuilt its HD production studio in Nashville, TN, with the Grass Valley Kayenne video production center as its centerpiece.

One of eight major production centers around the country maintained by TBN, the new studio is serving as a model for the network's other studios as they migrate to HD.

To date, the network's facilities in Costa Mesa, CA; Irving, TX; and New York City have Grass Valley Kalypso HD switchers installed. Going forward, all new and upgraded TBN studios will feature Kayenne switchers, including the network's new Nashville facility as well as its new Orlando site, which is scheduled for completion in December 2010.

TBN Nashville uses the Kayenne for a number of different types of programming, including live concerts and events, sitcoms, award shows and talk shows. In Nashville, the shows are produced in the network's 1500-seat theater, as well as a 100ft x 100ft box studio. The Kayenne is being used to handle sources for both rooms, often simultaneously.

TBN Nashville began upgrading to HD from analog equipment in May 2009 and finished the project in February. The facility includes a 4 M/E Kayenne and a Grass Valley Trinix NXT 256 x 256 router.

TBN Nashville is adding a ClipStore to its Kayenne. ClipStore is based on Grass Valley's K2 Summit and K2 Solo video servers and works in tandem with the Kayenne's current internal ImageStore. Once installed, the ClipStore will allow TBN operators to store and recall still images and video clips from within the Kayenne's ImageStore menu panel and E-MEM/Cue systems.

The four-channel, 2RU ClipStore integrated server system allows Kayenne users to access a library of SD or HD video for animations, replays or any other type of video.