Trilogy wins intercom contract from major Gulf State

Trilogy Communications, a UK-based provider of intercom systems and Master Reference Generators, has announced a contract to supply audio communications and referencing equipment to a major unnamed Gulf States broadcaster.

This award is part of a significant refurbishment of the broadcaster's radio studio facilities, including audio consoles, routers and the entire communications system. The work will be carried out by systems integrator All Systems International (ASI) Ltd.

The contract covers both a Gemini Intercom system for audio communications and Mentor XL Master Reference Generators, for synchronizing and referencing signals for all of the audio systems. The dual redundant system generates AES and Wordclock reference signals in addition to Timecode and NTP using GPS receivers to maintain signal integrity and synchronization.