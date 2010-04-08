Tribune Stations Choose For-A Switchers

For-A announced recent sales of the HVS-300HS HD/SD Portable Video Switcher to WTIC-TV Fox 61 in Hartford, Conn. (DMA #30) and WGN-TV in Chicago (DMA #3). Both stations are owned by the Tribune Company.



At WTIC, the HVS-300HS is used for live, multi-camera HD field productions of local events, such as the recent U.S. senatorial debates from Lincoln Theater on the University of Hartford campus.



WTIC-TV uses the HVS-300HS on its Ku-Band digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) truck during remote productions. The switcher is housed in a road case so it can be stored securely in the studio, then moved to the truck when needed. The station began using the switcher in January.



Chicago-based WGN-TV originally purchased an HVS-300HS for its Ku-Band DSNG truck, part of an upgrade for multi-camera HD remotes. But when the Tribune Company decided to relocate sister station Chicagoland Television (CLTV), a 24-hour regional cable news channel, from the suburbs to WGN’s main facility – and simultaneously upgrade to HD – plans for the new switcher abruptly changed. Working closely with Roscor Corporation, WGN’s local pro video supplier, the switcher was delivered and installed quickly into a temporary control room, so CLTV could use it as its primary HD switcher without any downtime.



The WGN facility produces more than 167 hours of news weekly, including 42 hours of live newscasts on WGN and 125 hours on CLTV. When CLTV’s control room is finished later this month, the HVS-300HS will become the centerpiece of WGN’s DSNG truck.