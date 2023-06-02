Trans Media Deploys Pebble's Playout Solutions

EPSOM, Surrey, U.K.—Pebble has announced that the major Indonesian broadcaster Trans Media has successfully launched a new playout system delivered by Pebble and their channel partner system Integrator, PT. Interindo Multimedia.

The upgraded solution has replaced Trans Media’s legacy infrastructure, providing a range of more advanced features to overcome the challenges of moving to a new broadcast system for the future, the companies said.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Pebble to deliver such an innovative future-proof solution for Trans Media,” explained Alfie Torrijos, senior broadcast engineer at PT. Interindo Multimedia. “Our local knowledge and expertise, together with the reliability of Pebble’s robust playout systems have enabled us to support Trans Media with their move to a new CER with new technology.”

"At Trans TV, we strive to deliver innovative and engaging content to our audience, and our new playout system is an important step towards achieving that goal," added Sakti Lubis, Broadcast Support and Multimedia Section head.

The playout system, which is now live on air, is based on Pebble Automation controlling Pebble Integrated Channel and is designed to ensure seamless broadcasting for the two free-to-air channels which are Trans TV and Trans 7.

The solution also offers 2+2 channel redundancy, controlled through the Pebble Automation Channel Manager. This includes the capability to automatically switch to a backup channel via a third-party router when a failure is detected in the main channel.

In addition, native Flash and HTML5 graphics are now used to deliver complex visuals, while simpler PNG or TGA sequences are used for logos. Trans Media can also now insert SCTE-104 messages within its program output, with all of these capabilities under playlist control.

"We are thrilled to see both Trans Trans TV and Trans 7 go live on air with our playout system in their new central equipment room (CER) and new MCR location," commented Pebble’s Samir Isbaih, vice president of sales Middle East and APAC. “It has been incredibly important working with our valued channel partner PT. Interindo Multimedia to deliver this project successfully. The solution will enable Trans Media to broadcast their free-to-air channels seamlessly and reliably, with the added benefit of 2+2 channel redundancy to ensure uninterrupted broadcasting.”