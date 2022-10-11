Trans Am Series Taps LiveU 5G Video Transport Units to Provide In-Car Action

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU says its 5G tech is being used for the first time to catch in-car racing action during prime time linear TV.

As part of the 2022 season of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, racecars were installed with LiveU LU300S HEVC/5G video transport field units to improve the live broadcast and bring viewers into the action within the car itself.

The Trans Am Series has deployed 10 on-board cameras using LiveU in-camera live coverage at more than 20 races across the country this year as part of the 60-minute broadcasts airing on CBS Sports Network. Onboard cameras have become an integral part of the Trans Am Race Company’s coverage, said John Clagett, president and CEO of Trans Am Race Company, and the enhancement to the live coverage has contributed to a significant increase in viewership and sponsor revenue.

In addition to its initial live airing, each race re-airs on CBS Sports Network and is available on streaming service subscriptions that include CBS Sports Network content.

The technology gives viewers the opportunity to be part of the in-car racing action as drivers make their way around the track. With many cars traveling at more than 150 mph, providing reliable and resilient video transport had been a challenge, said Mike Savello, LiveU vice president of sales, Americas for the company.

The company’s LiveU’s bonded cellular technology with LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) protocol has played a key role in the success of the deployment, he said. “LRT, combined with the latest in 5G connectivity, provided reliable and resilient video transmission, resulting in pristine video images from anywhere on the track,” he said.

To continue to increase exposure to a wider audience, the 56-year-old Trans Am Series plans to include more of the technology in cars for the 2023 season.